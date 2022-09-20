Watch Now
Fiona's impact continues to be felt across Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona continues to create anxious moments for those who are trying to stay in contact with loved ones in Puerto Rico.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 09:49:22-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For loved ones here in South Florida, Hurricane Fiona continues to create anxious moments for those who are trying to stay in contact.

Much of Fiona's impact continues to be felt across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic where Fiona triggered major flooding and mudslides.

Those who are riding out the storm told us this time around is different because of the heavy and persistent rainfall.

The National Guard responded and rescued hundreds of people who were stranded.

For many, the storm is a grim reminder of Hurricane Maria which destroyed much of Puerto Rico five years ago.

"It's important because it's livelihood," said Eddie Rivera. “You have people that probably can't cook, people that are living in poverty on the island probably wondering how they’re going to eat, people are waiting hours and hours just for fuel."

Now the slow and careful recovery process will start to take shape. The island nation’s governor says it could take days before power is restored.

WPTV meteorologists said Fiona won't pose a threat to Florida, but high surf and rip currents are expected along the East Coast.

