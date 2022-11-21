Watch Now
FEMA extends application deadline for Hurricane Ian disaster assistance

New deadline set for Jan. 12
FEMA employees at work after Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022
Evan Vucci/AP
People work at FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Washington. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 13:04:07-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the application deadline for federal disaster assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The new deadline, made at the request of the state, is now Jan. 12.

Residents living in 26 Florida counties are eligible to submit for FEMA assistance, including in Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties.

The agency said more than $2.69 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state and Florida residents after the devastating hurricane.

Those seeking assistance can apply online, using the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362.

