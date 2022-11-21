FEMA extends application deadline for Hurricane Ian disaster assistance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the application deadline for federal disaster assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The new deadline, made at the request of the state, is now Jan. 12.

Residents living in 26 Florida counties are eligible to submit for FEMA assistance, including in Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties.

The agency said more than $2.69 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state and Florida residents after the devastating hurricane.

Those seeking assistance can apply online, using the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362.