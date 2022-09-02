Watch Now
Danielle strengthens into first hurricane of season, won't affect any land

Last named system this season was Tropical Storm Colin, which formed in early July
We now have our first official hurricane of the season. Hurricane Danielle formed Friday morning in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and will not impact any land.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Sep 02, 2022
MIAMI — We now have our first official hurricane of the season.

Hurricane Danielle formed Friday morning in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and will not impact any land.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Danielle has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and is forecast to curve over the open Atlantic Ocean over the next couple days, then eventually turn toward the northeast early next week.

"It's basically stationary, just spinning around in the north Atlantic," said WPTV First Alert meteorologist Steve Villanueva. "As we head into the next one to two days, it could become a little bit stronger."

Hurricane Danielle, 11 a.m., Sept. 2, 2022.

Florida will not feel any impacts from the hurricane, which is the first of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

There were no named storms in the Atlantic Basin for 60 days from July 3 to Sept. 1, which marked the first time in 25 years there was not a named storm in August.

The last named system this season was Tropical Storm Colin, which formed in early July.

The longest gap between named storms in the Atlantic was 61 days in 1999.

