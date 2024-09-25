Crews clear storm drains in St. Lucie County ahead of Helene

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County crews worked all Wednesday to get ready for Hurricane Helene.

They were clearing storm drains and pump stations from debris in low-lying areas, such as in Lakewood Park along Eastwood Drive and Seminole Road.

Ron Guerrero, public safety director for St. Lucie County, told WPTV's Tyler Hatfield that their emergency operation center has gone to a Level Two. Which means they’re increasing their monitoring capabilities with their emergency management and other public safety staff.

But Guerrero said it’s also up residents to prepare for the storm.

WPTV

“Have your emergency kit," said Guerrero. “Make sure that you have water, nonperishable food, the necessary items that you need in the event something does happen.”

Guerrero said their biggest concern in St. Lucie County is heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts.