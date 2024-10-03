Businesses in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast collecting donations for Helene survivors

JUPITER, Fla. — A moving and storage company in Palm Beach County is asking people to donate non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene products.

A-1 Moving and Storage in Jupiter is wanting to provide relief for those in Asheville affected by Helene.

They started Saturday and already received more than 100 donations.

Eric Klause, president of the moving and storage business, said he's been collecting donated supplies all week.

They are looking for non-perishable food, bottled water and other items. So far, Klause said they have filled a semi tractor trailer and two trailer pods with supplies.

WPTV Eric Klause, president of A1 moving and storage in Jupiter, says he's been collecting donated supplies all week.

It’s this community response he never thought was possible.

“I think my phone rang more this week than it has in five years,” said Klause. “It’s been nonstop, one call after another, our office phone has been ringing off the hook all week. It’s amazing.”

Klaus said they still need hygiene products and other medical supplies to take up to Asheville.

They’re accepting donation at multiple sites in Okeechobee, Vero Beach and Jupiter 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

The locations are below:

A-1 Moving & Storage

15070 Corporate Rd N

Jupiter, FL 33478

Pamper and Polish

215 SW Park St

Okeechobee, FL 34974

(Tuesday through Friday)

A Child’s World North

703 SW 6th Street

Okeechobee, FL 34974

Okeechobee Veterinary Hospital

2949 SR-70W

Okeechobee, FL 34972

Coastal Van Lines

1622 91st Ct

Vero Beach, FL 32966

MeTime Salon

1200 Town Center Dr. Suite 108

Jupiter, FL 33458