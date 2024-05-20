Watch Now
Ahead of 'hyperactive' hurricane season, Florida stockpiling millions of meals, gallons of water

'I want people to know that I don't need them to be ready for 3, 4, 5, 6 storms,' Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie says. 'I want them to be ready for their storm.'
Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie doesn't want residents to worry about storm predictions ahead of what's supposed to be an active hurricane season. Rather, he wants Floridians to "be ready for their storm."
Posted at 5:12 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 17:12:38-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Be ready for a "hyperactive" hurricane season this year. That's the warning from some of the nation's top meteorologists as the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season nears.

Florida, as always, is right in the crosshairs. That has state officials prepping and urging Floridians to do the same.

Jay Best, a pilot with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, said state air teams always prepare for an active season, no matter the predictions.

"Every year we do," Best said. "Every year we do."

The mission is often rescue and recovery using, at times, high-end aircraft to make it happen. Sophisticated surveillance and camera equipment on board can help find those who need help immediately following a storm.

"You name it, you know," Best said. "It could be a search-and-rescue. It can be, you know, disaster recovery. It can be putting people downrange and supporting the affected areas."

Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said he was trying to cut through the noise of storm predictions, which can overwhelm the public.

"I want people to know that I don't need them to be ready for three, four, five, six storms," he said. "I want them to be ready for their storm."

Guthrie stressed Floridians need to have a plan, keep gas in cars half-full (or charged), and know the strength of their home and where to evacuate if required.

"Only drive tens of miles to evacuation — not hundreds of miles," Guthrie said. "We routinely, whenever there is a hurricane in this state, over-evacuate by 2-300%."

The Division of Emergency Management is also stockpiling supplies. Its latest numbers show officials have 1.5 million gallons of water, with another 1 million gallons on the way. It has collected 2.5 million meals, more than 800 generators for comfort stations and resource centers, and 25,000 tarps to cover roofs awaiting repair.

Florida Emergency Drinking Water ahead of 2024 hurricane season
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is stockpiling 1.5 million gallons of drinking water ahead of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Speaking of stocking up, the Legislature and the governor have approved sales tax holidays on hurricane supplies for another year. For two weeks in June and then again in late August, consumers will get a break on a long list of items. It includes generators, batteries, flashlights, radios and a lot more.

Later this week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will update its predictions on the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. NOAA is holding a news conference Thursday to detail what it thinks is in store over the next few months. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June to November.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
