Hurricane Beryl: Major category 4 hurricane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the Tropics: We continue to watch Hurricane Beryl. Beryl is a bit weaker, but still a Major Category 4 Hurricane. Later today, better will move over Jamaica or pass just to the south. Further weakening is expected as it interacts with the mountains of the island and continues to see some wind shear. By this evening, Beryl should be a Cat 3 Storm. Then it will move close to the Cayman Islands and push towards the Yucutan Peninsula by Friday. As it crosses Mexico it's expected to weaken further, re-emerge in the Bay of Campeche, and then push towards the US-Mexico border as a Tropical Storm. Behind Beryl, we are also watching tropical wave Invest 96. It has a low chance of development.

