Another hot day ahead, but humidity drops this weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of May 30, 2024.
Posted at 6:48 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 07:42:07-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mainly dry conditions as we head toward the end of the week. Thursday, it's still hot, just not as hot.

We will see daytime highs in the low 90s along the coast and mid 90s back across the lake. With an onshore wind, any storm that forms later today should be back across Lake Okeechobee.

Tomorrow, we're still around 90° and mainly dry. But finally, as we head into the weekend, we will see much more comfortable weather. Temperatures will drop to seasonal levels. Mainly mid and upper 80s. And the humidity will drop, too!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

It's going to be very comfortable Saturday and Sunday on the back side of front that comes through Saturday morning. Not much rainfall around. And the winds will be active with gusts over 25 mph.

Next week, however, the humidity makes a comeback, as do some afternoon thunderstorms. Hurricane season begins Saturday.

