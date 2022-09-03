Hot sun and spotty showers for Labor Day weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Limited moisture and an easterly flow will mean some spotty showers along the coast in the morning and a few isolated inland storms in the afternoon through the 3-day holiday weekend.

Despite the fact we're still very much in the wet season the coverage on the showers/storms will be well below normal but you still need to keep an eye to the sky, especially in the western suburbs.

Hot summer weather continues with highs into the lower to mid 90s each day so stay hydrated and get in the air conditioning as often as possible.

If you're heading to those busy beaches, there's a moderate risk of rip currents so only swim at guarded beaches.

The weather looks good for the Artemis1 moon launch at 2:17PM today and we might be able to catch a view of it here at our local beaches too!

There are two tropical storms out there- Danielle and Earl but they're way out in the Atlantic and pose no threat to the U.S.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. AM showers, inland storm or two later. Highs: Low 90s

TONIGHT: Clear and warm. Low: 75-80

TOMORROW AND MONDAY: Hot sun, a beach breeze. AM showers, an inland storm or two. Highs: Low 90s

