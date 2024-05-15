Hot stretch across South Florida, biggest threats will be damaging winds and some hail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for a very hot stretch across South Florida. Today and tomorrow highs are in the middle 90's. We will likely tie or break records.

For today a front is going to work its way into the peninsula. And ahead of it another round of severe weather is possible. The strongest storms should stay well north of us near the space coast and points north. But we once again have a chance of seeing severe weather locally.

Timeline is from Noon through about 5:00 p.m. That's when the storms will move into our area. First the Treasure Coast. Then the Palm Beaches.

The biggest threats for us will be damaging winds and some hail too. As we headed into tomorrow, some lingering moisture will hang across our area. We'll have some off and on showers and maybe thunderstorm as well. It remains hot. By Friday we are considerably dryer. But still hot with highs in the lower and the middle 90s.