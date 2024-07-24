Hot, Humid, & Breezy!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mainly dry, warm, and breezy as we head into your Wednesday afternoon. The tropical moisture that we had on top of us earlier this week has now shifted off to the west. High pressure is building out in the Atlantic and that's going to help to keep us on the dryer side as we head towards the end of the week. And it's going to be a little breezy, at least today, with winds up to 25 miles an hour. We will have ample Sunshine with daytime highs climbing into the lower 90s. Feeling like the triple digits when you factor in the humidity. As we head into the weekend, tropical moisture starts to tick on up. Plus we'll be watching an area of disturbed weather in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This could bring us another round of showers and storms as we head into Saturday and Sunday. With a better chance towards the tail end of the weekend.

