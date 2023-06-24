Hot and humid weekend, storms likely

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While there are two tropical storms out there (one in the Caribbean and one in the Atlantic) neither of these are expected to impact our weather here in South Florida.

However, we'll still see our fair share of weekend showers & t'storms due to heat, humidity, and the sea breeze.

Storms will likely develop near the east coast by midday today and tomorrow before a slow drift off to the west occurs during the afternoon hours.

While little to no severe weather is expected the atmosphere is loaded with moisture so heavy downpours and local street flooding is possible near some of the stronger storms.

If the long-range models are right, then a noticeable change in our weather pattern might occur by the middle of next week with very hot weather but fewer storms around.

In the meantime, keep the umbrellas handy this weekend. There are no advisories for the boaters or beachgoers this weekend but keep an eye out for scattered, locally strong midday storms.

TODAY: Hot sun, storms developing then moving inland. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: SSE 10-15

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy, inland storms early. Lows: Mid 70s Winds: S 5

TOMORROW: Hot and humid, showers & storms likely. Highs: Near 90 Winds: SE 10

