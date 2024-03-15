Watch Now
Hot and humid weekend ahead

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of March 15, 2024.
Posted at 5:36 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 06:15:09-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high pressure system is locked in over the Atlantic Ocean and the Sunshine State. This will keep mainly dry conditions through the weekend.

Mostly sunny Friday afternoon. Toasty temperatures with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Summer-like heat expected this weekend with the mid 80s on Saturday, then the upper 80s for St. Patrick's Day.

The record high on Sunday is 90 degrees, and some areas could tie that record.

Southwest winds will crank up the humidity level this weekend, too.

Our next cold front arrives later Monday evening with the possible return of showers and storms Monday afternoon, then a nice cooldown behind the front.

Cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, then the low 70s on Wednesday. Lows next week could drop into the 50s.

