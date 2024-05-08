Hot and humid weather here to stay

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a sticky day outside on Wednesday.

Dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with some locations nearing 90. It will be hot and humid with heat indices in the mid 90s this afternoon.

Thursday will likely hit 90 for our high temperatures in West Palm Beach. Other locations most likely in the low 90s under sunny skies. Isolated rain chances, but most remain dry due to a high pressure system still in control.

Friday, heat indices will be in the triple digits. Please stay well hydrated and take care of yourselves in this heat. Temperatures in the low 90s with sunshine again. Slim rain chances.

Rain chances increase over the weekend due to a weak front on Saturday into Sunday, and a second front looks to move in on Monday. These will trigger showers to storms across the area.

With the heat and humidity, we will have the ingredients to potentially have some strong to severe storms in the area. Temperatures still hang out in the 90s over the weekend with triple digit heat index values.

Monday, more storms and highs in the upper 80s.