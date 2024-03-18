Watch Now
Hot and humid Monday, severe storms possible

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of March 18, 2024.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 18, 2024.png
Posted at 5:53 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 05:53:07-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Record high temperatures are possible Monday with a forecast temperature of 90 degrees for West Palm Beach and upper 80s for the Treasure Coast.

It is also super humid ahead of an approaching cold front.

The southwest breeze today will pick up speed and drive higher humidity levels and hotter temperatures across our area.

With such a moist and hot setup, storms are possible after daytime heating. Isolated strong to severe storms are expected late Monday afternoon and evening.

The severe threat issued by the Storm Prediction Center is a marginal risk — or a level 1 out of 5 — calling for isolated, short-lived severe storms.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A cold front passes through overnight and less humid and cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday in the low to mid 70s.

Even colder by Wednesday morning with lows in the 50s. Pleasant weather lasts through Thursday, then storms return on Friday.

