Hot and humid day with storms on the horizon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday will bring another round of above-average temperatures, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. It’s going to be a hot one, so remember to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and keep cool with air conditioning when possible.

The rip current threat at area beaches will remain elevated, and boating conditions will continue to be rough throughout the day. If you're heading to the beach or out on the water, exercise caution.

By Sunday, surf conditions will improve slightly, with waves settling into the 2-4' range.

Sunday will be another warm and humid day, featuring mostly sunny skies with only a slight chance of rain. The rip current risk is still expected to be high, so stay vigilant if you plan to venture into the ocean.

Monday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the stretch, with highs in the upper 80s and some locations potentially reaching the low 90s. The oppressive humidity will make it feel even warmer, creating ideal conditions for afternoon thunderstorms as a cold front approaches.

The cold front will push through on Tuesday, bringing widespread rain and the chance for thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. Expect periods of heavy rain, especially later in the day, as the front moves through. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, so be prepared for the possibility of intense weather later in the day.

By Wednesday, the weather will begin to dry out as moisture slowly pulls away from the area. Morning showers are possible, but skies should clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will be comfortably in the upper 70s to low 80s, with lower humidity, making for a much more pleasant day. A northerly breeze near 15 mph will add a cool touch to the air.

The northerly breeze will continue into Thursday, keeping humidity levels low and temperatures near seasonal averages in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a perfect day to enjoy outdoor activities!