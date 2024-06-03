Hot and humid all week, scattered storms possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are kicking off this week with decent rain chances on the seven-day forecast.

We desperately need the rain, as we are all included on the drought monitor in the "moderate" risk.

Monday we will feature a few showers starting near lunchtime with the threat of an isolated storm. Temperatures remain near seasonal in the mid to upper 80s and quite muggy.

Tuesday will be the driest day this work week with a few coastal showers to an isolated inland storm expected. Most look to remain dry Tuesday and temperatures will be warming up with highs near 90 Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of the week remains hot and humid in the low 90s and storm chances increase.

We are tracking a cold front between Friday and Saturday that looks to bring decent storm chances to South Florida. This week's rainfall totals are under an inch through Sunday.