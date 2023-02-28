Hot and dry Tuesday, near-record high temperatures possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern with plenty of dry air and lots of sunshine.

Each and every day this week will be hot and dry with near-record high temperatures.

Tuesday's afternoon high topping 88 degrees in the Palm Beaches and also the mid to upper 80s for the Treasure Coast.

Upper 80s are forecast for afternoon highs and overnight lows in the 60s this week.

Friday will be the hottest day with possible 90s for high temps.

Then a possible cold front may enter the area this weekend, which could bring a break from the hot weather pattern on Sunday. Windy conditions expected late week and into the weekend with a few showers and more clouds on Sunday as the front moves in.

Sunday will feel a tad cooler with highs in the low 80s or closer to normal temperatures.