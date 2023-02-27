Hot and dry all week, near-record heat possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern with plenty of dry air and lots of sunshine.

Each and every day this week will be hot and dry with near-record high temperatures.

Monday will be hot and sunny with an afternoon highs topping 88 degrees in the Palm Beaches.

Upper 80s for afternoon highs and overnight lows in the 60s this week.

Friday will be the hottest day with highs near 90. Then a possible cold front may enter the area on Saturday which will break the hot weather pattern by bringing cloudy skies and windy conditions, along with a slight chance for a few showers.

Sunday will feel a tad cooler, but for now the cold front is only a possibility.