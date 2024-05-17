Highs today lower and middle 90s, mainly dry.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Record-breaking heat continues today. We are very hot and humid.

Well above the average of 86°. Highs today lower and middle 90s. We're mainly dry. As we headed to the weekend temperatures remain on the hot side. Lower and middle 90s.

We could pick up a shower or storm on Saturday. But nothing too widespread. On Sunday a cool front approaches South Florida. Rain chances will be on the increase.

We'll have a much better chance of seeing stormy weather Sunday afternoon. Early next week storms still in the forecast. But we do dry out by the middle of next week. And temperatures back off into the middle and upper 80s