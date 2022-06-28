Highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s at the coast and low 70s inland and some dotted showers moving in from off the Atlantic. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Some afternoon storms possible, moving west throughout the day.

Wednesday and Thursday, highs in the upper 80s. Showers near the coast for the first part of the day, shifting inland for the afternoon hours. Rain chances increase a little more for the middle of the work week.

Friday - early next week, staying hot and humid with highs climbing into the upper 80s-low 90s. Showers and storms possible each afternoon, but the focus of the activity will be inland.

Tropics:



PTC 2:

-This system will stay south of the U.S. -Could strengthen into a Cat 1 hurricane by Friday as it moves towards Nicaragua/Costa Rica

-Heavy rainfall and gusty winds expected as it moves over the Windward Islands tonight and NE coast of Venezuela

Area in Northern Gulf of Mexico

-2 day formation chance: 20% -5 day formation chance: 30%

Wave in Atlantic

-2 day formation chance: 0% -5 day formation chance: 20%

