Highs in the 70s over next 7 days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s, cloudy skies and showers possible through about 9 a.m., then clearing skies throughout the afternoon. This afternoon, mostly sunny with highs in the low-mid 70s.

Tomorrow - Saturday, morning lows in the upper 40s-low 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine and no rain expected.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday, morning lows in the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Windy and scattered late-day showers and storms possible ahead of our next cold front.

Monday, some showers in the morning, then drying out throughout the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s and breezy.

Tuesday - Wednesday, morning temperatures down to the upper 40s-low 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Sunny and dry.