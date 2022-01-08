WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure builds in on Saturday and onshore winds will pick up.

This, along with the lingering moisture from the front will blow in some showers from time to time. Mainly on Sunday.

High temps in the upper 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A stronger cold front will push through Tuesday morning. Ahead of it, rain chances go up Monday afternoon. A thunderstorm will be possible too. Temperatures near 80.

Shower early Tuesday then clearing. Turning windy and cooler. Highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Wednesday through Thursday mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 50s.

