Heavy downpours continue across SFLO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical moisture continues to pump into South florida. As a result, we have a high chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the day. We'll start to see some showers starting during the mid-morning hours, and become more numerous as the afternoon wears on. We'll have a 70% chance of showers and storms today. Some of the storms could produce very heavy downpours, which could lead to some localized flooding. With an onshore wind, the storm motion will be from east to west. Most storms will be along the Gulf Coast by the evening hours. Dryer air does start to make a comeback as we head into Wednesday. Rain chances will drop big time as we start to see that dryer air come in. More Sunshine will be in the forecast as well. Highs will be a bit warmer too. Thursday and Friday will feature relatively dry days. As that dryer air continues to hang out. But rain chances do start to increase as we head into the weekend, mainly on Sunday.

