Heat index values in the triple digits with scattered showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s, scattered showers and storms towards the coast drifting in from off the ocean. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits with scattered inland showers and storms with more sunshine towards the coast.

Tuesday-Thursday, slightly drier air settles in. Isolated morning showers towards the coast, then scattered inland showers and storms for the afternoons. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

By the end of the work week-weekend, tropical moisture pushes into the area and rain chances increase. Highs in the low 90s.