Heat index Tuesday between 105 and 110 degrees, plus afternoon storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures up to the mid 90s, plus a heat advisory is in effect again.

The heat index throughout the afternoon hours will be between 105 to 110 degrees.

Typical summertime storms expected for Tuesday, but mainly inland, and should develop after 2 p.m. But another round is possible this evening for Okeechobee County and the northern Treasure Coast.

High temperatures will slowly dip back to normal for this time of the year. So by the weekend, highs will be back near 90 degrees.

Storms are more likely mid-week as the western breeze gets stronger and helps to set up storm development closer to the east coast. At the same time, a plume of Saharan dust will bring back hazy, milky skies later in the week.

Meanwhile, we are keeping watch on two tropical waves. One is in the Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands, while the other wave will move off the African coast by tonight.

Both have a low chance for development in the next seven days as they track westward.

If any development occurs, it will be gradual since these waves are fighting through very dry air thanks to Saharan dust.