Heat and thunderstorms ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A hot day here in South Florida. Temperature heading into the lower and the middle '90s. Plus we will see some late day thunderstorms. They'll start along the coast and then March inland as the evening wears on.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

The biggest threats will be damaging winds and some hail too. In addition to the heavy downpours.

Tomorrow it's even hotter with highs in the middle '90s. Once again we'll have some scattered storms around. But non severe.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend just a couple of scattered showers and storms here or there. Rain chances are lower. But it will be hot and humid.

Daytime highs in the middle '90s. Easily feeling like the triple digits. We could be dealing with some record-breaking heat once again. The tropics are quiet.