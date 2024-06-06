Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat and thunderstorms ahead

46262871-Rain Chances - 7 Days PM.png
WPTV
46262871-Rain Chances - 7 Days PM.png
Posted at 5:55 AM, Jun 06, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A hot day here in South Florida. Temperature heading into the lower and the middle '90s. Plus we will see some late day thunderstorms. They'll start along the coast and then March inland as the evening wears on.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

The biggest threats will be damaging winds and some hail too. In addition to the heavy downpours.

Tomorrow it's even hotter with highs in the middle '90s. Once again we'll have some scattered storms around. But non severe.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend just a couple of scattered showers and storms here or there. Rain chances are lower. But it will be hot and humid.

Daytime highs in the middle '90s. Easily feeling like the triple digits. We could be dealing with some record-breaking heat once again. The tropics are quiet.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Not much this week, maybe next week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019