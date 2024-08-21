HEAT ADVISORY & STORMS: When you'll need the umbrella

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another Heat Advisory issued for Palm Beach County this afternoon.

A southwest wind will send our afternoon highs into the low 90's. But with the humidity it will feel like 105° or higher for several hours.

The same flow will also bring us afternoon showers and storms. They will start inland and move towards the Atlantic coast throughout the day. About a 50% chance.



Tomorrow we start to transition back to an on-shore wind. But it will be stormy as the afternoon rain will be on the eastern side of the lake. Highs low 90's.

By Friday we are back to and easterly wind regime. Daytime highs are closer to the average of 90°.

Storms by then will start near the metro areas and push inland through the day.

Then for the weekend we will be watching a tropical wave. That will bring us a better chance of showers and storms as richer moisture pushes across the peninsula!

