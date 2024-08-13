HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT: When will rain chances increase?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another Heat Advisory in effect for Palm Beach County. During prime time heating it will feel like 105° or higher.

Daytime highs will actually climb into the lower and the middle '90s. 90° is the average high for this time of year.

High pressure is in control, so once again, rain chances on the lower end. We'll pick up generally an isolated inland shower or storm.

But over the next few days, a week front will settle into South Florida.

And that will help to increase our rain chances, especially as we head towards Thursday and Friday.

We will roughly see a 60% chance of showers and storms then. As we head into the weekend, dry or air will start to come in on northeasterly winds behind the front. This will help to lower our rain chances down to 30% by Sunday.

