WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The heat goes on!

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Another heat advisory in effect for today! Once again, with the heat and the humidity it will feel like 105° or warmer as we head into your Monday afternoon. Otherwise daytime highs today will be in the lower 90s. We'll see partly sunny skies. With an onshore wind, the afternoon sea breeze will work its way towards the interior, and as a result any shower or storm that does develop will be closer to the lake or on the western side of the lake. This setup will stay with us the entire week. As a result we could pick up a few showers along the coast during the morning hours with the afternoon thunderstorms shifting inland as the day goes on.