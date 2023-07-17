Watch Now
Heat advisory for Palm Beach County, tropical downpours expected Monday

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of July 17, 2023.
Posted at 5:47 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 05:47:32-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Kicking off a new week with sizzling summer heat yet again.

A heat advisory remains in effect for more than two weeks now for Palm Beach County. It continues through Tuesday evening.

Monday's afternoon temperatures will top the low 90s with feels-like temperatures up to 110 degrees.

Relief from the dangerous heat will come when storms develop this afternoon and remain scattered through the evening hours. These thunderstorms can produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the low 90s for the rest of the week with nighttime lows in the upper 70s or low 80s.

In the tropics, Subtropical Depression Don is looping around in the north-central Atlantic waters, while the rest of the tropics remains calm and inactive.

