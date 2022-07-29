Hazy, hot and humid as Saharan dust hangs out for one more day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Not much change in forecast. Hazy, Hot, Humid. Saharan dust hangs out for one more day. Mainly dry forecast. Highs in low 90's.

The haze clears out this weekend, but rain chances remain low. 20-30%. Isolated AM coastal shower, Isolated PM inland storm. It's a bit breezy through.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Next week rain chances bump up a bit, however Saharan dust returns. Therefore, not much rain expected. 20% on Monday. 30% Tue & Wed and 40% by Thursday.

Highs remain in the low 90's with an onshore wind.

Tropics are quiet.