Gorgeous weather continues all week!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Staying sunny and dry this week with a weak front moving through Wednesday which will keep temperatures and humidity in check all week.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies and seasonable temps, low 80s. Light southeast wind and comfortable humidity.

Monday night mostly clear with lows in the low-mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesay will be slightly warmer and slightly more humid. Highs in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday temps will cool back down to seasonable norms, near 80 with lower and comfortable humidity. Low temspp stay in the 60s and rain chances stay out of the forecast.

The weekend will warm up a bit again, in the mid 80s and stay mostly sunny with increasing humidity.

