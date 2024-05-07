Getting hotter each day this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High temperatures in the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon with sunny skies.

There's a chance for a few showers firing up near to west of Lake Okeechobee today. With the humidity, it will feel like the low 90s outside.

Be sure to be well hydrated, and if you do plan to head to the beach, be careful in the water when seeking relief from the heat. A high rip current risk is in effect today.

Temperatures continue to climb throughout the week, and by the time we near the weekend, we will be in a summer set-up.

Heat indices nearing triple digits and high temperatures in the low 90s. Rain chances are fairly slim for Thursday and Friday, but over the weekend we will watch for the chance of storms closely.

A series of cold fronts will impact the area. They are fairly weak, but we have enough energy to trigger some strong to severe storms Saturday into Monday.

Temperatures stay in the 90s over the weekend. We will go back down to the upper 80s for the start of next week.