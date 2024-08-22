GET READY FOR THE RAIN: When heavy downpours will hit your neighborhood

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Afternoon storms will develop today as the sea breezes help to trigger some heavy downpours.

They will be slow moving, so localized flooding could be an issue.

It won't be as hot today as an easterly wind kicks in later in the day.

Any storm that does form will be able to produce some gusty to strong winds!

As we finish the week, the east wind takes hold. This will help to push the afternoon storms inland and away from the east coast metro areas.

This weekend though, could be damp at times. A weak tropical wave will approach and bring with it extra moisture.

See keep those umbrellas close! Highs will be in the upper 80's to around 90°.

