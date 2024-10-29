FORECAST: Windy weather ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Very windy the next few days as onshore winds pick up to 25-30mph. Impacts: Small craft advisory, high surf advisory, high risk for rip currents, minor coastal beach erosion.

Today expect the clouds to clear out some by this afternoon and the sun to come back out. There will still be a few showers blowing in off the strong onshore winds, especially on the Treasure Coast. highs will be warm, in the mid 80s and humidity has come up a bit.

Tonight, an isolated quick shower. Lows will be mild, in the mid 70s.

Wednesday through Friday will be mostly sunny and very windy. A few passing showers possible but for the most part, rain chances remain low. Highs in the mid 80s, lows in the mid 70s.

Over the weekend there will be little change, just a slight uptick in rain chances.

In the tropics still watching a favorable pattern in the Caribbean for something or things to develop over the next couple week. Nothing there now but conditions are favorable. NHC still giving a medium chance for development in the long term, around the end of the week/weekend. Once that happens we will have a better idea on where it may go and if it will have any potential impact on our weather next week.

