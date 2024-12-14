FORECAST: When will the winds and rain go away?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a breezy day with highs near normal in the middle and upper 70s.

Winds will pull in from the east-northeast near 20 mph with stronger gusts at times.

We will experience partly cloudy skies with a few showers for our coastal communities.

Overnight we will keep rain chances in the forecast with cloudy skies.

Sunday is not only the last weekend day, but it is also race day for those observing or participating.

It won't be the best race day conditions for the half or full marathons. Winds will still be decently strong in the morning at 6 AM race start time.

Showers are expected during the race, so be careful with your footing and take it slower if need be.

We look for drier conditions by Sunday afternoon, so for the marathoners it will be a nice and dry end to the race.

As for everyone else, look for the sun returning in the afternoon and highs near the upper 70s with breezy winds from the northeast.

Monday will be similar to our weekend pattern with breezy winds, normal temperatures in the 70s and scattered showers.

We do need the rain, so this will continue to be a welcome sight.

As we continue to drive in winds from the east-northeast, I would keep the rain gear on standby through Thursday as we maintain shower chances along the coast.

A cold front near Friday will shake up the weather pattern! This will allow us to have dry conditions for the following weekend, but remain breezy.