FORECAST: Will we see another cold front this week?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today expect some sunshine in the morning then clouds will increase some and a few showers may blow in from the ocean. Highs will be near average, in the upper 70s.

Tonight an isolated coastal shower possible, otherwise partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid-upper 60s.

Tuesday the wind will pick up out of the east and that may blow in a shower from time to time with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs again in the upper 70s.

On Wednesday the wind will turn more south and stay on the breezy side. This will move some tropical air over us. Temps will bump up into the mid 80s and humidity will increase. There may be a few showers or a thunderstorm possible late in the day as the next cold front approaches.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast Morning of Monday, March. 3, 2025

Wednesday night/Thursday morning a cold front will move through bringing a few showers or storms. Lows in the 50s to low 60s.

Thursday will see clearing skies and cooler weather. Highs will drop into the mid 70s

Friday will start out chilly with lows in the 50s, highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.

Warning back up over the weekend.

