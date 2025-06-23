FORECAST: Will we experience higher-than-normal temperatures this week?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's going to be a steamy week packed with heat and humidity.

A stray isolated shower is possible this morning, but it won't be a washout.

There is a stagnant high-pressure system near the southeastern coast of the country, creating an easterly breeze and pushing some rain and showers our way, so expect that typical afternoon rain this week.

Highs will stay in the high-80s to lower 90s throughout the week. Lows today will be around 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

A ridge of high pressure across the northern part of the country is trapping heat under it, creating dangerous conditions for a large part of the United States, but our temperatures are staying average for this time of year.

Be careful at the beaches today— there is a high risk for rip currents.

By Thursday, we are tracking an upper-level disturbance that will move toward us from the east, increasing moisture and bringing higher rain chances through Saturday, and the potential for some heavy rainfall in some areas.

By the end of the weekend, some dry, Saharan dust moves in, and our rain chances drop.

In the tropics, a low-pressure system well east of Bermuda is showing signs of development. It only has a day to develop, though, because conditions become less favorable by Tuesday. It will not affect the US at all.

