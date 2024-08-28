FORECAST: When you'll be dodging showers and storms today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A mainly dry start to the day here in South Florida.

A few morning showers will be possible. But for the most part it looks like generally a dry start.

However as the sea breeze kicks in around lunch time, we're going to start to see showers and thunderstorms develop in our western suburbs.

Eventually those thunderstorms will start to move farther inland with the afternoon winds.

And along the coast we turn mainly dry as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures will be seasonal, with highs around 90°.

This will be the same setup through Friday. Each morning we could have a shower along the coast, and then some afternoon thunderstorms farther inland.

Any storm could produce some locally heavy downpours.

As we head into the holiday weekend, deeper tropical moisture will push into South Florida.

This will increase our rain chances and the potential of seeing locally heavy rain.

