FORECAST: When will we start to see more rain this week?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Stray showers continue today, with most of the rain hitting coastal areas throughout the morning and inland communities in the early afternoon. These will be quick-moving showers, so expect minimal impacts.

Highs this week are staying consistent at around 90 degrees. Stay hydrated outside; the heat index will feel like triple digits.

Tomorrow, a moisture surge due to a mid-level, low-pressure system coming from the Bahamas in the Atlantic will ramp up those rain chances. Expect some bigger and stronger storms throughout our area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Saharan dust will be back over our area on Friday, decreasing the rain chances for the weekend.

