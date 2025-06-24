Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: When will we start to see more rain this week?

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of June 24, 2025
WEa
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Stray showers continue today, with most of the rain hitting coastal areas throughout the morning and inland communities in the early afternoon. These will be quick-moving showers, so expect minimal impacts.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of June 24, 2025

Highs this week are staying consistent at around 90 degrees. Stay hydrated outside; the heat index will feel like triple digits.

Tomorrow, a moisture surge due to a mid-level, low-pressure system coming from the Bahamas in the Atlantic will ramp up those rain chances. Expect some bigger and stronger storms throughout our area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances June 24, 2025

Saharan dust will be back over our area on Friday, decreasing the rain chances for the weekend.

7-day forecast June 24, 2025

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small windchop to start the week

James Wieland