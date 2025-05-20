FORECAST: When will this stubborn heat wave end?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The trend of stubborn heat with no chance of rain continues today.

Highs will reach the mid-90s, with the heat index entering triple digits this afternoon. We are well above the average temperature for this time of year which is 86 degrees.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of May 20, 2025

Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to increase further, reaching 95 degrees. The record is 96 in West Palm Beach— it's possible we could reach that!

Later this week, we will finally get an easterly breeze tearing this high-pressure system apart, and then temperatures will go back down into the low 90s and high 80s.

With the new front will come a 30-40% chance of storms, which will also help to cool down this preseason heat wave.