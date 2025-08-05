Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: When could we see some pop-up storms today?

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 5, 2025
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today's highs will be in the low 90s. The feels-like temperatures will reach triple digits in our area.

Expect some isolated pop-up storms across our viewing area in the late afternoon, heading into the dinnertime hours. Rain chances are at 40%.

Be cautious on the beaches today—there is a high chance of rip currents.

This weather pattern will be similar tomorrow.

More moisture will be heading our way starting Thursday, hopefully keeping temperatures in the high-80s as these storms could happen earlier in the day.

