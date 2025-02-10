FORECAST: When can we expect increased rain chances?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Skies this afternoon will become mostly sunny to partly sunny with warm temperatures in the low 80s.

Tonight, some limited patchy fog is again possible around Lake Okeechobee and an isolated coastal shower is possible too. Temperatures will be mild in the mid to upper 60s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Afternoon of Feb. 10, 2025

Tuesday may have a morning shower, then partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will heat up more as winds turn more south and southwest. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny and rain chances remain slim.

Friday rain chances go up a bit, but we stay on the warm side with highs in the low 80s.

Over the weekend, no big changes with mostly to partly sunny skies and warm temps. Highs stay in the low 80s, lows in the mid-60s. Perfect beach and boating weather with light winds and calm seas.

Finally it looks like this stagnant weather pattern will break with a cold front coming next Monday.