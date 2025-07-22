Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: When are we getting rain today?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's another hot and humid day across South Florida.

The typical summertime afternoon scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast. Some of these storms will produce heavy rain and lightning.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of July 22, 2025

Highs today will be in the low 90s with the heat index reaching 105 degrees. No storms are expected tonight with lows in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

7-day forecast July 22, 2025

On Wednesday, more tropical moisture will move in, keeping the rain chances high. We will see storms earlier in the day at around lunchtime. This rain will push the temperatures back down to around 90 degrees, offering slight relief from the excessive heat.

Southeast wind will pick up on Thursday, shifting our rain chances into the morning hours. Rip current risk will increase along the coast.

Rain chances July 22, 2025

Saharan dust will be moving into the area on Friday, creating drier air for the weekend.

The tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic is not expected to develop. Another wave behind it that is not yet highlighted, but could be in the upcoming days.

