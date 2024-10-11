FORECAST: What can we expect in wake of Milton?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect showery weather on Friday as moisture comes onshore from the Atlantic Ocean.

Afternoon high temperatures will top the low to mid 80s.

Marine conditions are hazardous throughout Friday due to that strong northeast flow. It's bringing large swells along our coastline with the threat of coastal flooding and beach erosion.

There's a high surf advisory in effect through Friday afternoon, so expect large breaking waves of 7 to 13 feet at the beach with a high risk of rip currents.

Coastal waters are also rough, and those seas will range between 12 to 18 feet, so a small craft advisory is in effect.

Boating conditions will improve this weekend with seas down to 2 to 4 feet and a light chop by Sunday.

Saturday's rain chances drop to 20% with highs in the mid 80s, then the upper 80s with more humid conditions on Sunday. Isolated afternoon storms are possible on Sunday.

Looking ahead into mid or late week, there will be cooler temperatures and lower humidity with low temperatures possibly dropping to the mid 60s.