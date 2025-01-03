FORECAST: Weekend cold snap and another coming next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get sweater-ready, grab the boots with the fur, and the scarfs, too, because a cold snap arrives this weekend!

A strong cold front arrives Friday night with a dramatic dip in temperatures. Before then seasonable high temps Friday afternoon in the low to mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Then temperatures take a tumble and we'll wake up to the 40s Saturday morning.

Only the 60s in the afternoon on Saturday.

Sunday will be a cold start with the 40s again but a bit milder with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures climb to the upper 70s for Monday's highs but the warmup is short-lived.

Another strong cold front arrives late Monday or by Tuesday morning. Temps will dive back to the 60s for highs.

Next week's cold snap could be even colder than this weekend's because morning lows may dip to the 30s, especially for inland spots.

So next week we'll feel the coldest air so far this dry season in South Florida.

Also, dry weather is expected through the weekend and next week with increasing winds by midweek.

Small craft advisory is in effect for coastal and offshore waters starting today.

Friday: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 75.

Friday night: Clear and getting cold. Low 48.

Saturday: Sunny and chilly. High 68.

Saturday night: Clear and cold. 50.

Sunday: Another gorgeous day. High 72.

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. High 79.

Tuesday: Chilly and breezy, mostly sunny. High 66.

