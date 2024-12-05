FORECAST: Warmer weather for end of week then small weekend cooldown

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure sits right on top of Central and South Florida. So expect a dry and sunny day for our Thursday with very light winds.

Warmer afternoon as highs climb back to the upper 70s which is right on average for this time of year.

Near 80 degrees by Friday afternoon but another cold front moves through later in the day. This will cool things down slightly for Saturday with highs down to the mid 70s.

Overnight lows will get down to the upper 50s and low 60s through the weekend.

At the same time, humidity and little to no rain chances with continue. Breezy winds will return starting Saturday out of the northeast.

Even warmer pattern for next week with temperatures in the low 80s.

This weekend will be warm in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

