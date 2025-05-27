FORECAST: Warm, muggy day with a chance for isolated showers throughout the day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Although the official summer season hasn't begun, it will feel like a typical summertime day full of heat and humidity.

It will be a warm and muggy morning, with a slight chance of isolated showers along the coasts of Boynton Beach and Boca Raton. Those showers will eventually move north up the coast towards Martin County by noon.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of May 27, 2025

By 2 p.m. and into the evening hours, rain chances will ramp up a westerly sea breeze creeps over our area. Despite the potential rain, today will not be a washout.

Today's highs will be around 91 degrees, above the average for our area this time of year which is 87 degrees.

If you have beach plans, be cautious as there is a moderate chance for rip currents.

By Friday, a front stall over central Florida, triggering strong to severe storm chances to increase to around 60%.

Highs by Sunday will go back down into the upper 80s.