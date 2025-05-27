Watch Now
FORECAST: Warm, muggy day with a chance for isolated showers throughout the day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Although the official summer season hasn't begun, it will feel like a typical summertime day full of heat and humidity.

It will be a warm and muggy morning, with a slight chance of isolated showers along the coasts of Boynton Beach and Boca Raton. Those showers will eventually move north up the coast towards Martin County by noon.

By 2 p.m. and into the evening hours, rain chances will ramp up a westerly sea breeze creeps over our area. Despite the potential rain, today will not be a washout.

Today's highs will be around 91 degrees, above the average for our area this time of year which is 87 degrees.

If you have beach plans, be cautious as there is a moderate chance for rip currents.

By Friday, a front stall over central Florida, triggering strong to severe storm chances to increase to around 60%.

Highs by Sunday will go back down into the upper 80s.

