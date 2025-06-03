FORECAST: Tropical downpours continue to drench South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a muggy start to the day as the wet weather pattern continues due to a broad area of low-pressure over our area that's bringing deep tropical moisture from the Caribbean.

Widespread tropical downpours will impact South Florida and parts of the Treasure Coast throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of June 3, 2025

Rainfall totals range from 1.59" in Okeechobee to 3.17" in Wellington! Most of the rain we'll be seeing today will be from Martin County down south into Palm Beach County. Some areas could deal with some minor flooding.

Although we aren't under a severe weather risk today, stay safe outdoors as some storms could produce lightning.

Forecast afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s this week with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

The deep tropical moisture and high rain chances begin to decrease on Thursday, and then more sun returns. Only isolated afternoon storms are expected for Friday and Saturday as the rain chance goes down to 30%.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance as the low-pressure system starts to move north into the Atlantic. The system has only a 10% chance of developing in the next seven days.

If the system remains offshore, the low could gradually develop some subtropical or tropical characteristics later this week while moving northeastward away from Florida.